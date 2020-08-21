Beyond the Protests: Digital activism in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When the sun sets in downtown Shreveport, buildings and other structures are illuminated with powerful images.

“It has to be something that is thought provoking. That stays stuck in people’s mind.”

One of the leaders of the Confederate monument protests is taking a digital approach to sharing the history of race relations.

“I projected images on there and people say I never thought I’d see images of police brutality or lynching, the legacy of lynchings in the south.

The Regions building and the area next to the Black Lives Matter painting are just some of the spaces where you can find Will James’ message at night.

“It grabs people’s attention when they’re driving by. I had someone that saw us from the interstate one day and he had to find out what was happening, so it draws people’s attention in that haven’t been a part of the protest or just may be passing through town.”

His goal is to educate the masses.

“I hope that it gathers attention and makes people do their research to see are these issues really happening in our community and then the next stop of course is what can they do to go ahead and instigate change.”

James says the digital protests run sometimes past midnight in locations throughout downtown.