SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State University Shreveport is continuing the conversation on race relations.

On September 10th, the college started its Black Lives Matter town hall series. Part one of the virtual event focused on education and health disparities.

Organizers say this is the first of many Facebook discussions and viewers will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists to be answered and discussed live on the LSUS Facebook page.