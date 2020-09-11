Beyond the Protests: Praise in the Parking Lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport pastor is moving from protests to praise and worship to bring about change.



Pastor Charles Johnson organized a unity march over the summer with several hundred people. Next week he’s hoping to bring hundreds more together for Praise in the Parking Lot.

The gospel concert will be held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. More than 20 artists are slated to perform.

“This is a good cause. I’m going to tell you these artists are coming to the city because of the cause. We’re asking people to purchase a ticket to help us fund the cause.

Johnson says all of the money raised is going to Community 365, an initiative to bring race reconciliation to the city.

“There’s some serious racial tension in our city and I believe that God has called me to bring people together. I have friends who are of different ethnic groups and I really want to see this city unified.”



The concert kicks off at Saturday, September 19th at 5pm. You only need one ticket per vehicle.

Johnson says he consulted with Regional Medical Director Dr. Martha Whyte to ensure safety measures are in place. However he adds with the state transitioning to phase three some changes may be made.