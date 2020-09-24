Beyond the Protests: September 23, 1963

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 57 years ago, a group of Shreveport high school students took a stand against racism and police brutality.

On September 23rd, Booker T. Washington High School students marched down Milam Street to protest the beating of Rev. Harry Blake the day before.

17-year-old Calvin Austin lead the protest and spent 45 days in jail and was expelled from Caddo Schools.

Rev. Austin reflects upon the work that’s still left to be done.

“Whatever color you are, but look at each other with a eye of love. Thank God that we are where we are, but we could be better.”



Thursday night we share the story of how BTW became a part of history, because of the actions of a group of courageous students.