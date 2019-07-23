Bicyclist hit by 18 wheeler identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bicyclist hit by an 18 wheeler Monday night has been identified as 60-year-old Maurice Gable Jr. Gable remains in critical condition.

The accident happened around 6:40 pm on I-20 near the Pines Road Exit when Gable tried to cross I-20. According to Shreveport police, the driver of the big truck tried to avoid the man but was unable to do so, no citation was issued.

Police ask citizens not to walk along the interstate or try to cross. Marcus Hines with Shreveport police said, “You definitely do not want to walk along the interstate. There are no bike lanes on the interstate to be traveling on bicycles.” “There are roadways that run parallel to the interstate, but we’ve seen a number of times that people, unfortunately, try to cross over I-20 or other major thoroughfares such as 220/49 on bicycles and it does not end well.” “We’re talking about 80,000 pounds of tractor-trailer versus a bicycle that may weigh 50 pounds at best, so that’s not going to end well for that party.”