Biden signs disaster declaration for 77 Texas counties, three in Ark-La-Tex

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Joe Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and has ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in 77 of the 254 counties in the state, which have been affected by the severe winter storms that began on Feb. 11 and are continuing.

In the Ark-La-Tex, only the east Texas Counties of Panola, Shelby and Upshur are included in the 77 that will make federal funding available to affected individuals, but neighboring Counties of Henderson, Nacogdoches, Smith, Sabine, Tyler and Van Zandt also are included.

In addition to the above nine counties, others included in the disaster declaration are as follows: Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague, Montgomery, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson, and Wise.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert J. Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Jerry S. Thomas as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.