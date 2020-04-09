Bienville Parish reporting 32 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Health officials have now confirmed 32 coronavirus cases and four deaths in Bienville Parish.

According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department Facebook page these are the latest numbers at of close of business on Wednesday, April 8.

These numbers have been compiled from data from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and from information gathered from other sources in Bienville Parish.

Officials have also found that Bienville COVID-19 cases had been reported on other parishes’ lists but were not on LDH’s list for Bienville Parish. These discrepancies can be attributed partly to where the actual COVID-19 tests were performed.

