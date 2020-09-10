Big Game Bound Week 1: Kicking off Season 2 with new NFL analyst

The Sept. 10 episode of Big Game Bound has ended. Watch a replay on demand above.

(NEXSTAR) — On the Season 2 debut of Big Game Bound, WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles welcomed a new NFL analyst to the team.

Jack and analyst Jarrett Payton discussed which teams did the most to help themselves, who is the team to beat, and what impact a turbulent off-season will have on the NFL.

We also checked in with our team of correspondents in Kansas City, Tampa, New England and Los Angeles. The Chiefs are looking to defend. What will be the impact of Tom Brady’s decision to leave the Patriots? And the Rams built a beautiful new stadium, but now, no one can come.

Other topic’s from the show include:

The Big Guest: Miami Dolphins’ special teams captain Kavon Frazier. He has a very personal reason for his fight against social injustice.

Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White will also join us to talk about some of the big bets in week one.

: Las Vegas oddsmaker Kenny White will also join us to talk about some of the big bets in week one. It’s all in the news: We’ll also be introducing a news segment for this season of Big Game Bound.

