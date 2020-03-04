Bill from local lawmaker keeps daylight saving time year-round

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bill from a northwest Louisiana State Representative aims to keep daylight saving time year-round.

The bill from State Rep. Dodie Horton, would only go into effect if federal law changes to allow it.

Meanwhile, daylight saving time 2020 begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 8, meaning you’ll set your clock to 3 a.m. at that point.

Firefighters have said daylight saving time is also a good time for you to change out the batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Horton’s bill will be heard during the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session which begins on Monday, March 9.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.