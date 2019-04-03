Billboards go up in several states for missing teen possibly traveling with 47-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS, La. UPDATE – The FBI New Orleans Field Office is now assisting in finding Domeanna Spell, 15, who was last seen the morning of Thursday, Mar. 28. The FBI has placed digital billboards across several states.

Port Barre Police are asking for help locating Domeanna Spell, 15, last seen Thursday, Mar. 28 around 7 a.m.

Investigators say Spell was last seen exiting a bus at Port Barre High School. She is believed to be traveling with Cory “Shane” Disotell, 47, in a silver 2003 Honda Civic. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the vehicle has Louisiana license plate 995CGK. Disotell is described as a white male who is 5′ 8″ tall, weighing 155 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.