Bird or bunny? The animal that’s confusing the internet

VALLEY PARK, MO (CNN) — There’s a new optical illusion that is driving the internet crazy.

Check it out. Is it a bird or is it a bunny? Survey says it’s a bird.

It’s an African white-necked raven named “Mischief”.

This 18-year-old bird belongs to the World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.

And apparently “Mischief” is a pretty talented guy. Not only does he fly, he also talks and paints.

