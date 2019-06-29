Birthday celebration held for Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams’ memorial service also marks the date of what would have been his 53rd birthday, so a special birthday celebration was also held for him Friday night.

The postal worker who was fatally shot over the weekend was an active member of the South Side Rydaz Motorcycle Club, a social and community service group.

Members hosted a block party at their club house to celebrate Williams’ 53rd birthday.

Charles Fielding says, “He’s here with us in spirit, so this is what he would want us to do. So we’re just going to carry on the legacy and celebrate his birthday, because if he was here, he would want us to do something on his birthday.”

They’re also participating in Saturday’s funeral procession and expecting a large turnout from riders, for what they’re calling their last ride with Williams.