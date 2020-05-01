Bishop Brandon: We spread the gospel and not the virus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards gives Louisiana churches the go ahead to hold outdoor church services this weekend.

“Here at Praise Temple we spread the gospel and not the virus.”

Praise Temple in Shreveport is one of many churches making changes. Bishop Larry Brandon is excited and encourages members to bring lawn chairs.

“It’s very important to proceed with caution, because again it’s not over all though there is a decline. It’s still not over because, we don’t want people to become overly anxious and really get out and then spread the virus.”

Speakers will be set up outside for Sunday’s services and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Governor Edwards says during church services only family members can sit together and masks must be worn.