Bishop Francis Malone pens open letter on George Floyd

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The leader of the Catholic church in north Louisiana says he couldn’t stand in silence after watching the events leading up to the death of George Floyd.

“This is a lesson. We may not want to hear, but we need to hear.”

Bishop Francis Malone of the Diocese of Shreveport pens an open letter addressing the death of Floyd.

“From my perspective this is not a political issue, this is a human rights issue. This is a life issue.”

Bishop Malone wants what happened in Minneapolis to serve as a wake up call for not just the Catholic community.

“This speaks to our entire country and our history. We haven’t always treated people of color with honor and dignity and equality and this terrible event underscores the fact that we still have people who have to deal with the issue of racism.”

He asks for people not to turn a deaf ear to those asking for justice for Floyd.

“I support the black community, the African American community that’s peacefully protesting this horrible, horrible thing that happened.”

Malone says the Catholic church is praying for a peaceful, but strong response to this tragedy. He went on to say violence isn’t the solution.