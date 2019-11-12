Bitter cold sets in nation

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  Brutal winter weather is gripping much of the nation.

The National Weather Service warns more than 150 communities will likely break records for low temperatures as the arctic blast pushes towards the south and east, and it could be days before those hardest hit see any relief.

In some areas, the storm is creating white-out conditions.  At least four fatal accidents have been blamed on the weather so far.

Some of the coldest and most severe conditions expected over the next 24 hours.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KcJVVz

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

41° / 24°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 41° 24°

Wednesday

52° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 52° 37°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Light rain in the morning
Light rain in the morning 60% 54° 33°

Friday

53° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 53° 30°

Saturday

56° / 35°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 56° 35°

Sunday

62° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 62° 40°

Monday

65° / 43°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 65° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

37°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

7 PM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

8 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

9 PM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

10 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

11 PM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

12 AM
Clear
0%
28°

27°

1 AM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

2 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
26°

25°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

25°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

25°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

25°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories