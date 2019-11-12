Bitter cold sets in nation

(NBC News) Brutal winter weather is gripping much of the nation.

The National Weather Service warns more than 150 communities will likely break records for low temperatures as the arctic blast pushes towards the south and east, and it could be days before those hardest hit see any relief.

In some areas, the storm is creating white-out conditions. At least four fatal accidents have been blamed on the weather so far.

Some of the coldest and most severe conditions expected over the next 24 hours.

