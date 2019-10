(CNN) -If you have blue bell ice cream in your freezer, here’s a warning.

The company is recalling its “Butter Crunch” ice cream.

The FDA website says pieces of a broken plastic may have ended up in the product.

The recall involves half-gallon packages, with the production code 08 – 26 – 21 – 222.

