BMW recalls vehicles due to backup camera display issue

(NBC) – BMW is issuing a safety recall and nearly every model of BMW made in recent years is involved.

The recall is due to a display setting turning the rear camera off while the car is in reverse.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the issue could increase the risk of a crash and violates federal safety standards.

The recall includes the Toyota Supra which was co-developed with BMW.

The issue can be fixed for free.

