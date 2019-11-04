Boat trapped at Niagara falls for 100 years dislodged

(CNN) – A massive ship stuck at the top of Niagara falls for 100 years has shifted.

The flat-bottomed iron scow has been grounded since 1918 when it broke loose from a tugboat.

But park officials say heavy rains and fierce winds on Halloween night flipped the iron vessel on to its side and spun it down-river about 150 feet.

Park officials say right now it looks secure and that there isn’t a danger of the wreckage going over the falls.

However, they don’t expect it to remain stationary forever — so they will continue to watch it closely for any sign of movement.

