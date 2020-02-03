Body found outside of Shreveport home identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man found dead in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood last week has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office said the body that was discovered shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Alabama Ave. was that of 60-year-old Jimmy J. Jenkins, Jr.

According to Shreveport Police Jenkins was involved in a physical fight with 54-year-old Glen A. Brooks.

Glen A. Brooks, 54, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old Jimmy J. Jenkins whose body was found outside of a home in W. Shreveport. (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Investigators believe Jenkins died from significant head trauma.

Friday afternoon officers arrested Brooks at his home in the 3500 block of Catherine St.

Brooks was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with Second-Degree Murder.

