Boil advisories lifted in Bossier, Webster parishes

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier and Webster parish residents who were placed under boil advisories earlier this week no longer have to boil their water.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Friday that the advisories have been lifted for customers in the following areas:

1870 through 3036 Hwy 528 and 2136 Goodwill Rd.

8943 through 9339 Hwy 80 and 278 through 554 Freight Entrance Rd.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.