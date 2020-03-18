Boil advisory in effect following water main break in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A water main break leads to a boil advisory for residents in Claiborne Parish.

According to officials with the South Claiborne Water System, a boil advisory was issued Wednesday due to a six-inch water main break. Repairs are currently underway.

The advisory impacts customers in the following areas:

Harmon Loop Rd.

Quail Trail Rd.

Coleman Loop Rd.

Buck Prince Rd.

Pleasure Point Rd.

Coleman Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.