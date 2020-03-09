Boil advisory in effect for parts of Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Some Bossier Parish residents are being advised to boil their water after problems were detected in the water supply system.

Officials with the Plain Dealing Water System announced Monday that a boil advisory is in effect due to water distribution issues.

The advisory impacts all customers.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

