Boil advisory issued after water main break in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents have been placed under a boil advisory following a water main break this morning in Webster Parish.

Officials with the Blocker Water System announced Thursday that a boil advisory had been issued in the Sarepta area.

The advisory affects 50 costumers along George Taylor Rd. and Cook Baker Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

