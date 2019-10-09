Boil advisory issued for Bossier Parish residents after water main leak

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents who live in certain areas of Bossier Parish are being advised to boil their water following a water main leak.

According to parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry a boil advisory has been issued effective immediately for sections of the East Central Bossier Water System including Fire Tower Rd. north of McBeth Rd., Martin Rd. and DeMoss Rd.

Water in the system was shut off due to a three-inch main leak on Fire Tower Rd. caused by damage from mowing equipment.

Landry said samples have been collected and forwarded to the Louisiana Department of Health.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice.