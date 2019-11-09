Boil Advisory issued for parts of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for residents and business along Hamilton Road between the McCall Street and Barksdale Boulevard.

This includes residents along Cox Street, Hall Street, Griffin Lane, North Circle, Carver Street, Owens Street, Martin Lane, and Eatman Street. approximately 150 customers.

At approximately 12 a.m. today, the water main running along Hamilton Road ruptured between E. Texas Street and McCall Street. Bossier City worked through the evening to isolate the damaged area and make the needed repairs. Work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. today.

During this time, residents within this area will have low water pressure.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area to boil their water for one minute before consuming it until the advisory is rescinded. The advisory pertains only to water used for consumption. Again the advisory is a precautionary measure and not a boil order.

The City will notify the media when the advisory is rescinded.