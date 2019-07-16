Tracking the Tropics banner

Boil Advisory issued for parts of South Claiborne Water System

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boil Advisory 11.28_1524849422422.jpg.jpg

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Boil Advisory has been issued by the South Claiborne Water System in Athens, La has issued a Boil Advisory for the following areas: St. John Road & Highway 146, west to Gladney Farms Road, along with Pixley Road, Hammontree Road and Kings Point Road.

The advisory has been issued due to a break in a 3” line.

Customers in those areas will be notified after repairs are completed and the water has been tested and deemed safe. * this advisory is due to a break in a 3″ line.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Check This Out