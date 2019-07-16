Boil Advisory issued for parts of South Claiborne Water System

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Boil Advisory has been issued by the South Claiborne Water System in Athens, La has issued a Boil Advisory for the following areas: St. John Road & Highway 146, west to Gladney Farms Road, along with Pixley Road, Hammontree Road and Kings Point Road.

The advisory has been issued due to a break in a 3” line.

Customers in those areas will be notified after repairs are completed and the water has been tested and deemed safe. * this advisory is due to a break in a 3″ line.

