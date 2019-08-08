Boil advisory issued for Town of Gibsland

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You are being advised to boil your water if you live in the Town of Gibsland.

Officials announced Thursday that a boil advisory had been issued due to low water pressure inside the water towers.

The advisory impacts all Gibsland residents.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

