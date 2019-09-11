Boil advisory issued for Webster Parish community

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents who live in certain areas of Webster Parish are being advised to boil their water.

Wednesday afternoon officials with the Thomasville Water System in Sarepta announced that a boil advisory has been issued after construction crews accidentally cut a water line.

The advisory impacts all of its customers.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

