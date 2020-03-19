Boil advisory issued in Bossier Parish after someone runs over water valve

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents in a certain area of Bossier Parish have been placed under a boil advisory after someone ran over a water valve with their vehicle.

Officials with the Village Water System announced Thursday that a boil advisory was issued after the incident happened north of Hwy 80 causing customers to lose their water service.

Crews are currently working to repair the valve.

The advisory impacts residents from Ward Lane to Robbin Lane and Fillmore Cemetery Rd.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

