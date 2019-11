BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You no longer have to boil your water if you live in certain areas of Bossier City.

The City of Bossier City announced Wednesday that the boil advisory issued earlier this week has been lifted for residents along Vanceville Rd. between Autumn Creek and Benton Rd., Flowerbrook St., and Britton Rd.

