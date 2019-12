BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You no longer have to boil your water if you live in a certain area of Bossier Parish.

On Tuesday officials with the Village Water System Inc. announced that the boil advisory that was issued after an issue at the local water plant has been lifted for the entire South Merrywoods subdivision.

