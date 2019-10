ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — East Texas residents who were placed under an advisory earlier this week no longer have to boil their water.

Officials with the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation announced Wednesday that the boil advisory has been lifted after test results came back normal.

The advisory was issued Monday for water customers on County Rd. 4677 and County Rd. 4683 after there was a break in the main water line.