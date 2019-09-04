Boil advisory lifted for parts of DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents no longer have to boil their water if they live in certain areas of DeSoto Parish.

According to Public Works Director Jim Ruffin the City of Mansfield Water System the boil advisory is no longer in effect for customers impacted by the water main break on Aug. 27.

Ruffin said all of the water samples came back normal and the advisory has been lifted for the immediate downtown area, Oak St., George Hunt Rd., Hwy 171 North, and EMS Circle.

