HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil order has been issued for East Texas residents following a water main break.

Tuesday afternoon the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality placed the City of Hooks and Burns Red Bank Water Supply under a boil order.

The boil order affects all water customers.

You should bring your water to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.