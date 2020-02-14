Boil order issued for East Texas town after water mainline break

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to a water main line break on FM 249 E. the Texas Commission on Environment Quality is notifying customers to boil water prior to consumption.

According to a press release received by Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation the water affected by this break is starting at the intersection of FM 249 E and CR 4810 to end of FM 249 E, FM 3219, CR 4910 and CR 4810.

Water used for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use to destruct all harmful bacteria.

ECWSC says the water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. You may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.