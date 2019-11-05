Boil order lifted for East Texas community

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil order that was issued following a water main break in East Texas has now been lifted.

On Tuesday Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation announced that the necessary corrective actions have been taken to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality.

Officials have also provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling for customers in the following areas: