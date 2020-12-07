Boil water advisory issued in Benton

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Town of Benton is issuing a boil water advisory for some of its residents following a water main blowout.

The advisory is for customers along and north and south of LA Highway 162 at and east of Pine Street.

The water main blowout happened Monday morning. Repairs were completed this afternoon.

The Town of Benton says the advisory is a precautionary measure and recommends those in the affected area boil their water for one minute before using it until the advisory is rescinded.