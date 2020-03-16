Boil order issued for East Texas water systems after line break in Texarkana

DEKALB, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Customers with several East Texas water systems have been placed under a boil order following a water line break in Texarkana.

Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced Monday that a boil water notice was issued for customers with the De Kalb Public Water System and the Central Bowie County WSC Public Water System.

You should bring the water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil it for two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

Customers will be informed once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.

