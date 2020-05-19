Boomtown Casino set to reopen Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Boomtown Casino in Bossier will reopen its doors Wednesday morning.

Boomtown, which has been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will reopen at 9 a.m.

Boomtown will limit the capacity on its gaming floor to no more than twenty-five percent and will also disable fifty-percent of its gaming positions.

Margaritaville, Horseshoe, ElDorado, and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs all reopened on Monday.

Sam’s Town is planning to reopen next Wednesday.

DiamondJacks Casino announced last week they’re closed permanently.

