Bossier, Arkansas fire crews fight 60-acre brush fire near state line

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple fire and law enforcement crews from north Bossier Parish, along with fire and law enforcement crews from Lafayette County in southern Arkansas, are working to contain a large brush fire in northern Bossier Parish.

The call about the fire came into BPSO dispatch just before 2 p.m. today in the Hamiter Road area, about a mile south of the Arkansas state line, not far from Highway 3.

With windy and dry conditions, the fire spread to about 60 acres, and crews are quickly working to contain it in the heavily-wooded area. Residents in the affected rural area have been notified, as well as oil tank businesses in the area.

Bossier deputies have closed off Hamiter and Wise Roads in the area.

BPSO plans to deploy its drone in order to get a clearer picture of the fire, its size and possible path, in order to help fire crews best determine how to fight it. BPSO Posse volunteers are also going to the scene to help with traffic.

BPSO deputies encourage folks to stay away from the area. If you should have an emergency concern because of the fire, please don’t hesitate to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.