Bossier arrests suspect in connection with Airline Drive Pay Day Loans’ robbery

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – A 31-year-old Shreveport man is behind bars in Bossier, after being arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Bossier City.

Derrick Dewayne Glover, of the 6100 block of Windwood Estates Drive in Shreveport, was booked into Bossier Max just after 7 a.m. today.

According to Bossier City, Glover was identified as a suspect in a robbery in an armed robbery of Pay Day Loans in the 1300 block of Airline Drive last weekend.

Bossier City Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Pay Day Loans Saturday morning, just after responding to an attempted armed robbery at an ATM at Chase Bank in the 1900 block of Airline.

Although the suspect was not able to obtain money in the ATM robbery, the victim sustained a minor injury to the hand.

In the course of their investigation, BCPD investigators were able to identify Glover as the suspect in the Pay Day robbery and obtain an arrest warrant.

The investigation in the ATM robbery remains open.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.