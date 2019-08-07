Bossier asks public’s help in finding couple who pulled off ice machine heist

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video who broke into an ice machine in Bossier City and stole money.

Detectives obtained quality surveillance video from the Polarmatic Fresh Ice machine, located in the 5200 block of Airline Drive, that shows the suspects – a white male and female – driving up in a white four-door Dodge Ram 1500 to the ice machine located in north Bossier around midnight Saturday (Aug. 3).

In the video, it appears the male, wearing jeans, a blue short-sleeved t-shirt and baseball cap, gets out of the truck, does a few slow laps around the ice machine, assesses the situation and then returns to his truck.

The woman, who was riding shotgun in the truck, then gets out of the truck, goes to the ice machine and buys a bag of ice. One bag, while the man appears to be scoping the area.

The woman, who appears to have multiple tattoos on her left forearm and pink/purple highlighted hair, is dressed for success in jean shorts, an electric blue ‘wife beater’ t-shirt and red cowboy boots, then gets out of the truck, walks to the ice machine, puts in her dollars and buys a bag of ice. One bag.

She then carries her bag of ice back to the truck, gets in, and the happy couple departs from the scene.

But not for long. A few minutes later, they’re back.

This time, the woman gets out of the truck still hauling around the bag of ice she bought earlier. Bag of ice in hand, she goes back to the ice machine, where she breaks up the ice….over and over and over again…serving as distractor while the man breaks into the machine.

The man takes the takes the money, and they both get back in the truck and onto Airline Drive and drive off into the night.

The couple stole an undetermined amount of cash and damaged the ice machine panel door.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier CrimeStoppers are betting that someone is going to recognize the happy couple.



If you are that person or persons and know the identity of one or both of these suspects, give Bossier CrimeStoppers ring at (318) 424-4100; to submit a tip; find out more at www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

