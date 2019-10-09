Bossier authorities search for missing livestock

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help locating a missing cow in Bossier Parish.

A Black Angus cow with a yellow ear tag number four went missing or was stolen from the 1500 block of Caplis Sligo Rd. between Aug. 26 and Sept. 25.

The Livestock Brand Commission is assisting with the investigation.

If you have seen the cow wandering into a neighboring pasture or if you have information regarding the theft of this cow please contact Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203, Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or Louisiana Department of Agriculture Crime Stoppers at 800-558-9741.