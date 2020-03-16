Bossier City asking residents to pay bills online

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Bossier is asking residents to pay their water bills online.

Residents can click here to access accounts online and make their payments.

“We do understand that there may be instances where citizens will need to visit our customer service area and we are available to serve you in person, as always,” said Bossier City spokeswoman Traci Landry.

