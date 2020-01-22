Bossier City Council approves addition funds for street project

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The cost is going up for a street construction project in Bossier City. Tuesday afternoon, Bossier City Council approved additional funding for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway.

Engineers are estimating the second phase of the project will cost more than $4 million dollars over the initial projections. $1 million is for the increased cost of construction materials and more than $3 million for acquiring the right of way.

The extra expense comes at no added cost to tax payers. The money comes from the city’s riverboat gaming fund and property acquisition fund.

Pam Glorioso says, All said and done, this project will allow people to drive around Bossier without stopping at a train, which will be awesome.”



The city has been working on this project for about ten years. Phase one is currently underway along East Texas street and will be completed by July.