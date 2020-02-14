Bossier City employee injured in carjacking that ended in officer-involved shooting

Witnesses tell NBC 6/FOX 33 that a pickup truck could be seen crashed into a tree in the parking lot of the arena just before 1 p.m. The truck was later seen being loaded on to a tow truck. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The victim in Thursday’s carjacking in Bossier City that ended with the suspect being fatally shot by police is a city employee who suffered injuries serious enough to require surgery.

Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso confirmed Friday that the victim works in the city’s permit division and was sitting in his city-issued truck having lunch when a man approached and started trying to break into the vehicle.

The carjacker, identified Friday morning by Louisiana State Police as 42-year-old Jeremy Fox of Bossier City, was ultimately able to get in and take the truck. Glorioso says the city employee was injured in the process. Those injuries include a broken shoulder, which Glorioso said required surgery.

A Bossier City utility truck could be seen crashed into a tree in the parking lot on the south side of the CenturyLink arena property just before 1 p.m. Thursday. That area, along with two others on and near the property, were roped off quickly as additional officers responded to the scene following the shooting. The truck was later seen loaded on to a tow truck and hauled away.

Louisiana State Police say Fox was shot during a struggle with a Bossier City police officer who had approached him while responding to the reported carjacking. The officer, whose name has not been released, was not injured.

State police are investigating the deadly officer-involved shooting at the request of the Bossier City Police department. They said Thursday that their preliminary investigation indicates Fox matched the description of the man involved in the reported carjacking.

The Bossier City Police Department confirmed late Thursday afternoon the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.

