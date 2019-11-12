Bossier City investigate death of woman found inside home by firefighters

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Bossier City Police Department is investigating the death of a woman.

The woman was found unresponsive inside her apartment in the 2200 block of Loreco Street after firefighters responded to a call of smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters were called to the location at 1:15 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019. The woman was transported to LSU Oschner where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The woman’s name is not being released pending the investigation and notification of next of kin.