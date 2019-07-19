Bossier City man arrested, accused of holding wife at gunpoint

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man is now in custody after police say held his estranged wife at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to a statement fro the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Justine A. McMutry was in town visiting his wife at her house in the Legacy subdivision when law enforcement was called to the home for a “domestic altercation in progress.”



The victim told dispatchers McMutry held her against the counter and held a pistol to her neck.

When deputies arrived, McMutry was ordered to exit the residence and lay on the ground. He complied and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies reportedly found morphine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun while searching the home. He was arrested and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of Schedule II (Morphine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is pending.

