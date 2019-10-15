Bossier City man dies in UTV crash near south Bossier intersection

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)An elderly Bossier City man died this morning in a UTV crash in South Bossier.

John Brown, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene on Bobbie Lane near Caplis Sligo Road.

Just before 8:30 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed Brown, who was wearing a seatbelt, was driving a 2010 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on Bobbie Lane approaching the intersection of Caplis Sligo Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the UTV Brown was operating exited the roadway and traveled through a fence before crashing into a tree.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind everyone that it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles like three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles on any public roadway in the state.

