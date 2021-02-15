Bossier City man doing what he can to help birds survive the cold weather

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the snow fell Monday morning, and people were taking videos of kids and pets playing in the cold, wet substance, a Bossier City man had one thing on his mind – birds.

Ray Bureau, who is retired and lives in south Bossier has shared his love of birds – and nature – with friends and neighbors and has gathered quite a following with his photographs and videos on his Plantation Trace’s neighborhood Facebook pages.

Bureau – who’s been retired for several years and volunteered at the Red River National Wildlife Refuge near his home until COVID-19 concerns made it impossible – knows that in cold, snowy weather, birds need to eat to survive, he made sure the bird feeders in his backyard on Belle Chase were full when the storm blew in.

The birds, who take advantage of Bureau’s hospitality year-round, responded to his generosity and when Bureau woke up Monday morning, he went to his backyard to watch his feathered guests enjoy his life-saving offerings.

Then, because Bureau knows he can’t feed every bird in the world, videoed their backyard dinner party and shared it on his neighborhood’s Facebook Page, reminding neighbors to make sure their bird feeders are full of food.

And between the video and his words, “Fill your bird feeders, they are counting on us,” his neighbors gave him lots of feedback, and the birds got lots of feed throughout the subdivision.